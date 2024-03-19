Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

1. Hop Into Spring

Como Park Zoo & Conservatory's themed event has a full slate of programming including zookeeper talks, gardener chats and Children's Theatre Company Frog & Toad Story Theatre. The zoo is also collecting old cellphones to recycle as part of its "Gorillas on the Line" challenge. (10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat.-Sun., 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul, comozooconservatory.org)

2. Caroline Levine

The author speaks as part of the Paul Hague Distinguished Writer Lecture Series. Her presentation, "Studying the Novel in the Climate Crisis, or a Tale of Three Pipelines," lays out how literature can help address climate change. (7 p.m. Wed., University of St. Thomas, McNeely Hall, 2115 Summit Av., St. Paul, stthomas.edu)

3. Vinyl Listening Party

Community-style listening sessions where music lovers can request albums and songs from the library's impressive collection. (3-4:30 p.m. Thu., Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., hclib.bibliocommons.com)

4. 40th Annual Seed Exchange

Oliver Kelley Farm celebrates its anniversary of seed saving by welcoming guests to discover rare and uncommon heirloom seeds. In addition to guests swapping seeds, view demonstrations and participate in seed art activities. (9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat., 15788 Kelley Farm Road, Elk River, mnhs.org)

5. Egg Hunt & Candy Grab

Bring a basket to go on a search for goodies. There also are games, crafts and spring activities. (1-2:30 p.m. Sat., Tahpah Park, 1490 Adams St. S., Shakopee, shakopeemn.gov)

6. Maple Sugaring

Stop by the Gideon and Agnes Pond House and learn how frontier families collected maple sap to make syrup and sugar. (1-4 p.m. Sat., Pond Dakota Mission Park, 401 E. 104th St., Bloomington, bloomingtonmn.gov)

7. Karima Vargas Bushnell

The sci-fi author will read and sign copies of her new book, "The Way Beyond: The Life and Times of Halycon Sage." The first book in the miniseries is a mixture of characters, viewpoints and stories. (3 p.m. Sun., Center for Performing Arts, 3754 Pleasant Av. S., Mpls. karimavargasbushnell.com)

8. Themed Family Trivia Night

Put your heads together and beat out others in a variety of categories for all ages. (6:30 p.m. Tue., Battle Creek Recreation Center, 75 S. Winthrop St., St. Paul, stpaul.gov)

9. Studio Pintura

Spring is here and this gallery sets the vibe with its Seventh Annual Juried Floral Art Exhibition. More than two dozen artists submitted works featuring blooms of all varieties and shades. (Noon-4 p.m. Thu.-Sat., ends April 22, Northrup King Building, 1500 NE. Jackson St., Mpls., studiopintura.com)

Free tickets! Sign up for the Star Tribune Going Out newsletter to enter a drawing to win free tickets to Twin Cities events at startribune.com/goingout.

Have a free event? Email events@startribune.com three weeks in advance of publication for consideration.