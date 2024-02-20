Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

1. Greater Twin Cities Youth Symphonies

The bright and talented young musicians of the Camerata and Harmony ensembles perform a community concert. (10:30 a.m. Sat., Humboldt High School, 30 E. Baker St., St. Paul, gtcys.org)

2. Dakota Gardeners Garden Club of Minnesota

Russ Henry, owner and president of Minnehaha Falls Landscape & Giving Tree Gardens, gives a presentation on planting for pollinators. (7 p.m. Wed., South St. Paul High School, 700 N. 2nd St., South St. Paul, dakotagardeners.org)

3. Textile Center

"Fiber Art for All: Winter in Bloom" is the theme of this ode to all things textiles and fiber art. The event includes an open house, Makers Market, artist and guild demonstrations, Fiber Finds sale and more. (Varied hours Wed.-Sat., 3000 University Av. SE., Mpls., textilecentermn.org)

4. STEAM Activity

The Teen Tech Squad is on deck for fun STEAM projects and experiments. Materials are provided and squad members speak Somali, Oromo and Dari as well as English. (5-6:15 p.m. Thursdays, Cedar Riverside Opportunity Center, 505 15th Av. S., Mpls., hclib.bibliocommons.com)

5. Release Party

Author Charles Baxter moderates a discussion on V.V. Ganeshananthan's paperback release of "Brotherless Night," a tale of a 16-year-old who wishes to become a doctor. (6 p.m. Thu., masks required, Moon Palace Books, 3032 Minnehaha Av. S., Mpls., moonpalacebooks.com)

6. Fruit Tree Pruning Workshop

Prepare for the upcoming season with a beginners' workshop on the basic techniques of pruning to yield higher crops. The class will include hands-on activities of making successful cuts with pruners and pole saws. (2 p.m. Sat., advance registration requested, Folwell Park, 1615 Dowling Av. N., Mpls., eventbrite.com)

7. Queer Writes Book Fair

Relive the anticipation and excitement of the elementary school book fair. Local queer authors and queer-friendly bookstores will offer a variety of tempting reads. There's also a book-themed food and drink menu. (Noon-5 p.m. Sun., Urban Growler, 2325 Endicott St., St. Paul. urbangrowlerbrewing.com)

8. The BlackOUT

In honor of Black History Month, a celebration of black-owned businesses. Support local merchandisers with a variety of food and merchandise. (Noon-6 p.m. Sun., Element Gym, 655 N. Fairview Av., St. Paul, facebook.com)

9. Mahalia Jackson Tribute

Vocalist Kennadi Hurst takes the stage for a Black History Month concert of music by the late gospel singer. (5 p.m. Sun., Capri Theater, 2027 W. Broadway, Mpls., eventbrite.com)

Free tickets! Sign up for the Star Tribune Going Out newsletter to enter a drawing to win free tickets to Twin Cities events at startribune.com/goingout.

Have a free event? Email events@startribune.com three weeks in advance of publication for consideration.