1. The Staff Art Show

Not all the works inside the Minneapolis Institute of Art are by Renaissance or Baroque masters. This exhibition showcases the works of museum employees who also are artists. (Museum hours through Jan. 28, 2400 3rd Av. S., Mpls., artsmia.org)

2. Pokémon Party

A drop-in program for all things Pokémon. Craft materials are provided for those who "gotta catch them all." Make a keychain, wallet and more. (2-4 p.m. Wed., West 7th Library, 265 Oneida St., St. Paul, sppl.bibliocommons.com)

3. Family Skate Party

Wear warm clothing for an evening of skating and sledding. Warm up by the fire pit and snack on popcorn and s'mores. (4-7 p.m. Fri., Windom Northeast Park, 2251 NE. Hayes St., Mpls., minneapolisparks.org)

4. New Year's Eve Campfire

Write down the things you are happy to see ending as 2023 yields to a new year, then throw it into a crackling fire. Make resolution rocks by writing an intention or affirmation for 2024. (1-3 p.m. Sun., Eastman Nature Center, 13351 Elm Creek Road, Maple Grove. threeriversparks.org)

5. Mystery House Tours

Summon your inner detective for a self-guided history tour of the Gideon and Agnes Pond House. Solve the riddles of such quirks as to why there are 31 numbers on the clock and why a wooden egg sits in Mrs. Pond's sewing basket. (1-4 p.m. Sat., 401 104th St., Bloomington, bloomingtonmn.gov)

6. New Year's Eve Watch Party & Rock Concert

Pick a side for the border battle as the Vikings take on the Packers. Following the game, dance the new year in with music by the 4 on the Floor. (4 p.m. Sun., HeadFlyer Brewing, 861 E. Hennepin Av., Mpls. headflyerbrewing.com)

7. RLC Jazz

The Roseville Lutheran Church ensemble performs toe-tapping standards at "A Big Band Vocal Extravaganza." (7 p.m. Sun., 1215 Roselawn Av. W., Roseville, rosevillelutheran.org)

8. Shaws Bar and Grill NYE Bash

It's a throwback celebration with a '60s costume party and contest. The evening includes screening of the Vikings vs. Packers, party favors and the groovy sounds of Thee Mod Garage. (7:30 p.m. Sun. 1528 NE. University Av., Mpls. facebook.com)

9. Movie Trivia in the Ox

Test your cinematic knowledge at "If I Only Had A Brain" Movie Trivia night in the newly renovated Ox Taproom. There are prizes for first, second and third place teams. (21 and over, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Mon., Indeed Brewing Co., 711 15th Av. NE, Mpls., indeedbrewing.com/calendar)

