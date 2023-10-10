Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

1. Locally Grown Theatre

Adapted from the story by Washington Irving, "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" produces a night of family theater during this spooky season. (5:30 p.m. Fri., Sat. and Sun. and Oct. 20-22, Shepard Farm, 8946 70th St. S., Cottage Grove, locallygrowntheatre.org)

2. 'Border of Dreams'

Bethel University screens this documentary examining issues of immigration. Filmed by Bethel students and faculty, the story is told through the eyes of two families that attempted to cross the U.S.-Mexico border. (7-8 p.m. Thu., Benson Great Hall, bethel.edu)

3. Fire Prevention Open House

The Burnsville Fire Department shares this year's Fire Prevention Week theme, "Cooking Safety Starts With You." Meet firefighters and paramedics and learn how to cook safely and avoid burning dinner at home. (5:30-7 p.m. Thu., Fire Station #1, 14275 Newton Av. S., Burnsville, burnsvillemn.gov)

4. Nordic Vintage Market

Ingebretsen's annual sale of Scandinavian vintage goods. Shoppers can sort through varied home goods, hand knits, sweaters, decor and holiday treasures for the upcoming season. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat., Walker Community United Methodist Church, 3104 16th Av. S., Mpls. ingebretsens.com)

5. Halloween Pet Photo Op Day

Pet parents can coerce their animals into costumes for their moment to shine. The family-friendly event hosts a staged decoration for photo ops and treats for each pet. (6-7 p.m. Thu., Duluth & Case Recreation Center, 1020 Duluth St., St. Paul, stpaul.gov/fallevents)

6. Young Dance Fall Fling

Youth take to the streets dancing during this interactive outdoor party, with the first hour being a community dance party with games and art. Performances and demonstrations by CAAM Chinese Dance Theater, Smiling Drum, St. Paul Ballet and more. A makers' market will feature items from local vendors. (2-6 p.m. Sat., 655 N. Fairview Av., St. Paul, youngdance.org)

7. Barriletes Kite Festival

Native to Guatemala, barrilete kites fly through the South American countryside in October when strong winds blow. Local Latino artists Cadex Herrera and Zamara Cuyun help kids create their own flying works of art. Live music and food options are available throughout the event. (Noon-3 p.m. Sat., Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Mpls., midtownglobalmarket.org)

8. Poetry reading

Give your snapping fingers a workout as Minnesota poets Haley Lasché, Emily August and Deborah Keenan read from their collections of works. (2-4 p.m. Sun., Merriam Park Library, 1831 Marshall Av., St. Paul, sppl.bibliocommons.com)

9. Yoga at Peavey Plaza

Enter the cooler months with a more limber body at the final session of the season presented by YWCA Minneapolis and Green Minneapolis. Beginners and yoga regulars are invited to channel peace with mindful breathing and stretches to build strength. (5:30 p.m. Wed., free, reservations recommended, eventbrite.com)

Free tickets! Sign up for the Star Tribune Going Out newsletter to enter a drawing to win free tickets to Twin Cities events at startribune.com/goingout