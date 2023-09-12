Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Minnesota 4-H Horse Show

The State Fair may be over, but events on the fairgrounds continue with the largest youth show in Minnesota. Youngsters show off their riding skills, teamwork and horse knowledge. (7 p.m. Fri.-Mon. Warner Coliseum & Livestock Complex, 1265 N. Snelling Av., Falcon Heights. extension.umn.edu)

Oktoberfest

Plenty of beverages will flow during this festival, which includes performances by bands Bad Bad Hats, Honeybutter and Johnny Holm Band in addition to face-painting, a magic show, meat raffle and stein-holding contests. (4-11 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sun. 38 Northern Stacks Drive, Fridley. forgottenstarbrewing.com)

Marine Fall Festival

Artisans will demonstrate their weaving and woodcarving skills and sell wares. Attractions include sheep dog herding demonstrations, children's activities and live bluegrass music. (10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat. Marine Mills Folk School, 550 Pine St., Marine on St. Croix. marinemillsfolkschool.org)

Twin Cities Record Show

Vinyl enthusiasts can browse through an envy-inducing collection of records, CDs, posters and other music-related memorabilia at this event, marking its 20th anniversary. (Noon-4 p.m. Sat. Minneapolis Cider Co., 701 SE. 9th St., Mpls. twincitiesrecordshow.com)

Edina Car Show

Rev up your engines for an afternoon of classic and collector automobiles. Proud owners and local dealers will display oldies that are beauties, plus newer Bentley and Maserati models. (Noon-4 p.m. Sat., 50th and France district, Edina. edinarotary.org)

Lakeville Art Festival

This south-of-the-river premium art event hosts juried artists selling paintings, ceramics, jewelry and mixed media. In addition, you can enjoy live music and an array of food, and youngins can get creative in the Young at Art tent. (10-5 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun. 20965 Holyoke Av., Lakeville lakevilleartscenterfriends.org)

Anya Johanna DeNiro

A trans woman embarks on a journey to find her place in life in DeNiro's new novel. The St. Paul-based fiction writer will read from "OKPsyche," described as an odyssey through the contemporary world. (6 p.m. Thu. Moon Palace Books, 3032 Minnehaha Av. S., Mpls. moonpalacebooks.com)

MinnesoThai Street Food Festival

Get into a Thai state of mind for two days when Wat Promwachirayan hosts a parade, fire dancing, fashion show, wedding demo and music. There also will be a papaya salad eating contest and a Pad Thai cooking demonstration. (11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. West End Festival Site, 5376 Gamble Drive, St. Louis Park. discoverstlouispark.com)

BIPOC Market

Union Depot hosts a new event highlighting vendors who are people of color and are from minority groups. They will display crafts, goods and services alongside music and food trucks. (11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. 215 E. 4th St., St. Paul. uniondepot.org)

