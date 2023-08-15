1. Music Monday

The most dreaded day of the week is livelier through Labor Day at the Como Zoo with the rollicking tunes of the Jack Brass Band. Guests are encouraged not only to watch, but form a second line and dance along as they play throughout the zoo. (9:50 a.m., 10:50 a.m. and noon Mon., free, reservations required, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul, comozooconservatory.org)

2. Cycle the Summer

Bike broken? No problem, there's a free class for that. Mechanics 101 is an open house program where riders can use tools and get information on bike maintenance. (4-8 p.m. Wed., Columbia Golf Course, 435 St. Anthony Pkwy., Mpls., minneapolisparks.org)

3. Summer Stage Series

Champlin is rocking with multiple concerts during the week. Throwback Thursday is an Elvis tribute, while Saturday features cover songs with Kalliah & Blackwater. (6-9 p.m. Thu; 6:30-9:30 Sat., Mississippi Crossings, 307 East River Pkwy., Champlin, ci.champlin.mn.us)

4. Arts in the Park

View the beauty of artisan creations, unique clothing and handmade foods in the scenic outdoors. Vendors range from glass arts to custom works, jewelry and more. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., Purgatory Creek Park, 13001 Technology Drive, Eden Prairie, edenprairie.org)

5. Bookstore Romance Day

Big Hill Books hosts a rom-com party to celebrate stories of couples in "situationships," "it's complicated" and "taken." Sam Tschida presents "Siri, Who Am I?" — a novel about a woman with amnesia who uses her Instagram to piece her life together. Elizabeth Davis reads from her novel, "The Player Next Door," which goes through the ups and downs of a couple, Logan and Clare. (2 p.m. Sat., 405 Penn Av. S., Mpls., bighillbooks.com)

6. Heiruspecs Summer Classic Block Party

The popular hip-hop group takes over the Keg and Case Courtyard. St. Paul Slim also hosts performers María Isa and the Unknown Prophets. The event also will feature a car show, local food and brews. (4-10 p.m. Sat., 928 W. 7th St., St. Paul, visitsaintpaul.com)

7. Our Stories, Ourselves

Young or seasoned adult, everyone has a story to tell. A four-part workshop for parents and children grades three to high school allows writers to explore what they would wish for if money were no object. (6 p.m. Mon.-Aug. 24., free, reservations required, Rondo Library, 461 N. Dale St., St. Paul. eventbrite.com)

8. SOAR Theater

"Guys and Dolls" is performed as part of Otsego's Evenings in the Park series. The musical follows a gambler who seeks to organize a craps game. (6:30 p.m. Tue., Prairie Park, 13355 90th St. NE., Otsego, otsego.recdesk.com)

9. Nature Walk & Learn

Department of Natural Resources naturalist Sarah Anderson teaches how to explore the natural world. Participants will discuss different habitats, identify wildlife and investigate artifacts. (11 a.m. Tue., Ramsey County Library, 2150 2nd St., White Bear Lake, rclreads.bibliocommons.com)