Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

1. Slavic Experience

Centuries of Eastern and Central Europe cultural heritage are on display for the weekend. Along with music, dance and art demonstrations, guests can dine on hearty dishes of cabbage rolls, pastries, stuffed dumplings and more. (10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun., West End Festival site, 5376 Gamble Drive, St. Louis Park, slavicexperience.com)

2. Jil Evans

The Minnesota artist talks at the August's First Thursday event. Kolman & Reeb Gallery hosts the new exhibition "Light Tales," a journey through light and shadow. (6-8 p.m. Thu., Northrop King Building, 1500 NE. Jackson St., Mpls., kolmanreebgallery.com)

3. Live Band Karaoke

Release your inner rock star and thrash on stage to your favorite tunes with backup from live band A Little too Short to be Stormtroopers. It's also Thirsty Thursday, which includes drink specials. (7-10 p.m. Thu., Inbound BrewCo, 701 N. 5th St., Mpls., inboundbrew.co)

4. Green Roof Poetry

The Twin Cities' best writers gather hillside for an evening of readings, curated by Danez Smith, during the Walker's Free Thursday nights. (6 p.m. Thu., free gallery admission 5-9 p.m., 725 Vineland Place, Mpls., walkerart.org)

5. Flotsam River Circus

This floating circus will perform 30 times along the Mississippi River from Minnesota to Missouri. The raft filled with puppeteers, musicians and circus performers makes stops in Minneapolis, St. Paul, Hastings, Red Wing, Lake City and Winona, Friday-Aug. 11. (6 p.m. See website for exact locations, rivercircus.com)

6. Music & Movies in the Park

Pack up the lawn chairs and snacks for an evening of music and cinema. Fénix Dixon takes the Lake Harriet Band Shell stage. Alfred Hitchcock's thriller "Vertigo" follows. (Fri., music at 7:30 p.m. followed by movie at 9 p.m., minneapolisparks.org)

7. Nokomis Days

The Nokomis East Business Association puts storefronts under the spotlight. The three-day event highlights local businesses with outdoor concerts, a vendor fair, giveaways, worship service and more. (Along S. 34th St., Mpls., 5-10 p.m. Fri., 6 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun., nokomiseastba.com)

8. Little Africa Festival

African Economic Development Solutions of Minnesota hopes to make this the largest festival in its eight-year history. The day includes a parade, music, food and family-friendly activities. (Noon-9 p.m. Sun., Hamline Park, 1564 Lafond Av., St. Paul, visitsaintpaul.com)

9. Stories from the Porch

Children's' imaginations can run wild through literature readings on Eidem Farm. Guests can also visit farm animals and explore the grounds. (11 a.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 29, 4345 101st. Av. N., Brooklyn Park. brooklynpark.org)

Free tickets! Sign up for the Star Tribune Going Out newsletter to enter a drawing to win free tickets to Twin Cities events at startribune.com/goingout