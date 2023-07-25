Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

1. Gardener Chat

Those with green thumbs as well as those who "grow" silk plants are welcome at these talks. Gardeners explain the day-to-day operations of running Marjorie McNeely Conservatory and take questions about plant care. (1 p.m. Fri., 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul, comozooconservatory.org)

2. Baylor Regional Park

It's hot and the kids are bored, so a beach day on Eagle Lake could be the cure. The amenities at this 201-acre Carver County location include a swimming beach, picnic areas, showers, horseshoe pits, volleyball court and more. (6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily through Sept. 10, 10775 County Road 33, Norwood Young America, carvercountymn.gov)

3. Cinema Lounge

Independent filmmakers screen their locally made projects of 20 minutes or less. Subjects include animation, music videos, documentaries and more. Filmmakers also have a brief Q&A session after their screenings. (7 p.m. Wed., Bryant Lake Bowl & Theater, 810 W. Lake St., Mpls., bryantlakebowl.com)

4. Music on the Cortile

Jeff Ray, the St. Paul-based slide guitarist, performs for the last show in the lunchtime series held outdoors on Landmark Center's Musser Cortile. (Noon, Wed., 75 W. 5th St., St. Paul. landmarkcenter.org)

5. Funniest Person in Minneapolis

Dad jokes will not cut it in this stand-up contest, so would-be comedians should bring their A-game or get laughed at instead of laughed with. (8 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 712 Ontario Av. W., Mpls., sisyphusbrewing.com)

6. Music in Motion

Children's Theatre Company combines storytelling with dance and music in a creative way to strengthen motor skills in toddlers. (10-11 a.m. Saturdays through Aug. 26, Peavey Plaza, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., childrenstheatre.org)

7. Inside Out 2

It's a block party and celebration inspired by artist Junauda Petrus' new children's book, "Can We Please Give the Police Department to the Grandmothers?" The book explores a world where everyone is equal and loved. Family activities include roller-skating, a bouncy house, photo booth and more. (1-5 p.m. Sat., Pillsbury House Theatre, 3501 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., pillsburyhouseandtheatre.org)

8. Summer of Sound

Minneapolis hip-hop group Mixed Blood Majority and singer/songwriter Colin Bracewell play the Surly Brewing Summer music series. (3-5 p.m. Sun., 520 Malcolm Av. SE., Mpls. surlybrewing.com)

9. CLIMB Theatre

Tiny thespians can participate in an interactive play, "The Cave of the Fantastigators." Best for ages 5-11. Watch as a young girl visits her aunt and learns how to care for the environment. (10:30-11:10 a.m. Tue., New Prague Library, 400 Main St. E., New Prague, scottlib.libcal.com)

