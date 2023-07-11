Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Dances at the Lake Festival

Professional adult and youth dance companies present their best work at this annual festival of movement. Performances by Anda Flamenco Company and School, DanceWorks, Duniya Drum & Dance, Kinetic Evolutions and others. (7 p.m. Fri.-Sat., Lyndale Park Rose Garden, 4124 Roseway Road, Mpls., dancesatthelakefestival.com)

Laura Youngbird

The solo exhibition for "Inde Wiisagendam (My Heart Hurts)" begins with an opening reception and artist talk. Youngbird, a member of the Minnesota Chippewa, Grand Portage Band, shows mixed-media works combining prints, paints and drawings. (6-8 p.m. Fri. Exhibition ends Sept. 9. All My Relations Arts, 1414 E. Franklin Av., Mpls., allmyrelationsarts.com)

Bastille Day

Celebrate the French national holiday and perhaps learn a few words of the language. View a Citroën car parade, visit with Marie Antoinette and enjoy a puppet show, music, food and drinks. (5-9 p.m. Fri., 227 Colfax Av. N., Mpls., afmsp.org)

Daniel Hornsby

The author celebrates the release of "Sucker," a book about a young man who pursues a "real job" in a friend's shady new business venture to avoid being kicked off his wealthy family's payroll. (7 p.m. Fri., Milkweed Coffee, 3822 E. Lake St., Mpls., moonpalacebooks.com)

Taste of Rondo

Food, music and community will be part of the Taste of Rondo inaugural block party highlighting barbecue, sweet treats, soul food and beverages offered by the Taste of Rondo Bar & Grill and other vendors. Musical performances and all-ages activities also are on tap. (11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat., 976 Concordia Av., St. Paul. tasteofrondo.com/blockparty)

Dragonfly Festival

The peculiar winged creature is the topic of day with exhibits and demonstrations on their life cycles and how humans affect their health. Meet with the Minnesota Dragonfly Society and take a selfie with a giant dragonfly. (10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat., Eastman Nature Center, 13351 Elm Creek Road, Maple Grove, threeriversparks.org)

Open Streets Mpls.: Glenwood

Get to know your neighbors and local businesses in this traveling festival. The Glenwood neighborhood is on display with family activities, entertainment and more. (11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun., Glenwood Avenue from N. Washburn to N. Bryant avenues, openstreetsmpls.org)

North Loop Food Truck Fair

This event promises to be bigger and better so an empty stomach is a must. Smell the aromas of sweet and savory food trucks. There also will be art vendors, music and a beer garden. (11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Sun., North Loop Pocket Park, 751 N. 3rd St., Mpls., northloop.org)

Old Guys Play the Blues

Not an insult, just an honest name for the traditional acoustic blues band. The musicians perform with vocals, piano, harmonica and saxophone. (7 p.m. Mon., Nicollet Island, 40 Power St., Mpls., minneapolisparks.org)

