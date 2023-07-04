Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

1. Richfield Public Art Tour

Summer can be busy, but this activity can be done on your own schedule. The Richfield Arts Commission is presenting a walking tour of murals and artworks throughout the city, including inside Kirchbak Gardens. (Brochure with locations available at richfieldmn.gov)

2. West End Wednesdays

This farmers and artisan market has vendors with flowers, crafts, produce and baked goods. Participating food trucks are Eggroll Queen and Cinnamon Boy, while Skarlett Woods performs Americana tunes. (4-8 p.m., the Shops at West End, 1621 West End Blvd., St. Louis Park, theshopsatwestend.com)

3. Recreation in Motion

Don't let festival foods of summer add to weight gain. This drop-in youth program keeps kids active with athletic programs, arts and crafts across four St. Paul parks. (5:30-7:30 p.m., Mon.-Thu., see website for locations, stpaul.gov)

4. The Sunset Series

No need to stay in your seat for this weekly music series. Offering tempting rhythms, local Latin music group Salsa del Soul performs salsa, bachata, timba, plena and other styles of music. (7 p.m. Thu., Downtown Park, 40 9th Av. S., Hopkins, hopkinsartscenter.com)

5. Vets Fest

Men and women who served their country will get things rocking. Beginning with an opening ceremony, the day features music by the Pat McLaughlin Band, Johnny O, Rose Duffy, Donna Dahl, Dark Horse Blues Band and more. (Noon-5 p.m., Sat., Roseville VFW, 1145 Woodhill Drive, vfwroseville.org)

6. Story Theatre

Theatrics are welcome for imaginative play and storytelling. Teaching artists from Children's Theatre Company help tots explore books and make new discoveries through activities. Recommended for ages 2-6. (12:30 p.m. Sat., 645 E. 7th St., St. Paul, sppl.bibliocommons.com)

7. Burwell House Tours

Peek into the former home of secretary and manager of the Minnetonka Mills Co., Charles H. Burwell. The home sits on Minnehaha Creek and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. (1-4 p.m. Tue., Sat.-Sun. through Aug. 29; 1-4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Sept. 2-30, 13209 E. McGinty Road, minnetonkamn.gov)

8. Trail of Small Wonders

Tiny Treasures are nestled within the trails of Westwood Hills Nature Center. The temporary installation is a series of tiny houses and small wonders. An opening day festival has a grand unveiling, stilt walkers and performances. (4:30-8 p.m. Mon., exhibit open through July 29, 8300 W. Franklin Av., St. Louis Park, slpfota.org)

9. July Star Party

Telescopes are ready to observe the night skies for the stars and moon. Dabble in astronomy through hands-on activities and a planetarium show. (10-11:30 p.m. Mon., free, advance registration required, 2088 W. Larpenteur Av., Falcon Heights, bellmuseum.umn.edu)

