1. Creative Expression Sessions

Put together by zAmya Theater Project, the workshop is a place to build creative skills while processing life experiences. The session culminates in a "shareformance" in which participants collaborate to develop an original performance. (8:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 19, Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., zamayatheater.org)

2. Turkeys on Ice

Before you gobble until you wobble, get a little exercise at this free indoor ice skating event. Free skate rental is also available. (Noon-1:30 p.m. Wed., Rec Center West Ice Arena, 3700 Monterey Drive, St. Louis Park, stlouisparkmn.gov)

3. Serum's

Before the stress of the holidays begins to wear on your normally cheerful demeanor, let loose a little. Pop band Cold Front performs at a pre-turkey day party at the Anoka bar. (9:15 p.m. Wed., 213 Jackson St., Anoka, serumsanoka.com)

4. Turkey Trots Home

The trails are open for a self-guided hike on the prairie. Walk the trail and follow storytelling signs to find out if Turkey can find his flock. (Park hours daily through Mon., 365 Marie Av. W., West St. Paul, dodgenaturecenter.org)

5. Opt Outside

Trade the chaos of Black Friday for fresh air in the park. Take a nature walk along the Mississippi, make art or go on a self-guided exploration with a scavenger hunt. (11 a.m.-2 p.m. Fri., Carl W. Kroening Nature Center, 4900 Mississippi Court, Mpls., minneapolisparks.org)

6. Light Up the Lake

Downtown Wayzata will be aglow with a parade of lights and the town lighting ceremony. The evening's festivities include reindeer, a winter market, live music, a candy cane hunt and Toys for Tots collection. (4:30-7 p.m. Fri., Lake Street, Wayzata, wayzata.org)

7. Blank Friday

Enter the busy holiday season with a calm mind. The Minnesota Zen Meditation Center invites folks to pause and learn about and practice mindfulness. The open house features two 60-minute sessions on "Introduction to Mindfulness and Meditation" at 1 & 3 p.m. (Noon-4 p.m. Fri., 3343 E. Bde Maka Ska Pkwy., Mpls., mnzencenter.org)

8. Holiday Show and Shop

View artwork in a variety of media for show and sale. Artists have created everything from unique jewelry to oil paintings and photography. (10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wed.-Sat., closed Thu. Show ends Dec. 30. Rumriver Art Center, 2665 4th Av., Anoka, rumriverart.com)

9. Early Literacy Class

Develop a love of reading with play-based sessions. Children and their caregivers can join in for classes that use the pre-reading practice of talking, singing, reading, writing and playing. (10:30 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 12, New Prague Library, 400 Main St. E., New Prague, scottlib.org)

