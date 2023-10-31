Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

1. 'Aesthetics of Loss'

The Catherine G. Murphy Gallery hosts an opening reception for "Aesthetics of Loss." The exhibit features work by nine artists expressing the loss of loved ones through various media. (5-7 p.m. Sat., 2004 Randolph Av., St. Paul, exhibit ends Dec. 10, gallery.stkate.edu)

2. Find your cause

Enter the season of giving by exploring volunteer opportunities. This HandsOn Twin Cities event matches people with local nonprofits. The event also includes a mini on-site volunteer project. (4-6 p.m. Wed., free, reservations requested, Eat Street Crossing, 2819 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., handsontwincities.org)

3. Jenny Zhang

The poet, fiction writer and essayist speaks as part of the Edelstein-Keller Visiting Writer Series. Zhang will read new poetry from her collection of works. (7 p.m. Wed., Pillsbury Hall, 310 Pillsbury Drive SE., Mpls., cla.umn.edu)

4. Supercharged Printmakers Studio

Join artist CL Martin for an artist talk about her solo show "Beyond the Binary!: Drawing Power From Androgyny." (6 p.m. Thu., 681 17th Av. NE., Mpls., mplsart.com)

5. Gratitude for Nature Scavenger Hunt

Get the family together to slow down and take a moment to reflect on thankfulness. Explore Spring Lake Regional Park on a scavenger hunt focused on gratitude. (2:30-4 p.m. Fri., 15851 Skuya Drive NW., Prior Lake, threeriversparks.org)

6. Pumpkin composting

Sadly, Halloween is over. Now what to do about the rotting pumpkin on the porch? Dakota Valley Recycling has four drop-off locations for jack-o-lanterns. Collection bins will be available for two days and the spoils will be turned into a valuable additive that improves soil quality. (Fri.-Sat., see website for locations, dakotavalleyrecyclingmn.gov)

7. Rose McGee and Christopheraaron Deanes

The author and illustrator present a story time of their book "Can't Nobody Make a Sweet Potato Pie Like Our Mama." The comforting story tells the tale of a grandmother who brings her community together. (10:30 a.m. Sat., free, advance registration requested, Red Balloon Bookshop, 891 Grand Av., St. Paul, redballoonbookshop.com)

8. North Star Voices: Minnesota Marvels

Travel expert Eric Dregni takes guests on a journey through the oddities that cause drivers to exit highways for oohs and aahs. Following the presentation, author Dregni will be available to sign books. (2 p.m. Sat., free, registration requested, Minnesota History Center, 345 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, mnhs.org)

9. Samuel G. Freedman

The author speaks about his research and writing of "Into the Bright Sunshine: Young Hubert Humphrey and the Fight for Civil Rights." The new publication reveals how Humphrey went from living in a remote area of South Dakota to being a champion of multiracial democracy. 6:30 p.m. Mon., Elmer L. Anderson Library, 222 21st Av. S., Mpls., continuum.umn.edu)

