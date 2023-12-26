Recommending New Year's Eve music gigs is like trying to pick out movies on Netflix; it really depends on what you're in the mood for, and chances are somebody is going to want to go to sleep before it's over anyway.

We can't help you with the sleep part, but here are some picks for live music options on Sunday night for NYE around the Twin Cities — selections based on wherever your mood lies.

If you're in the mood for…

Celebrating the New Year with somebody who's seen 96 of them. Piano legend Cornbread Harris, father of Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Jimmy "Jam" Harris, is staying up late to ring in 2024 at the beloved dive bar where he performs every Sunday afternoon. Surely you can stay up as late as a nonagenarian, right? (8 p.m. Palmer's Bar, 500 Cedar Av. S., Mpls., $15-$20, palmers-bar.com)

Loudly letting out your emotions. One of the Twin Cities' most popular touring rock bands of the 21st century, Motion City Soundtrack is squeezing in one more hometown show at a venue that — like the band — enjoyed a rebirth over the past two years. Riveting punk quartet Gully Boys opens, too. (7 p.m. Uptown Theater, 2900 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., $64-$120, ticketmaster.com)

Hating on the Eagles. A cross-section of local jam-band vets, including the Big Wu's Mark Joseph and Frogleg's Demitri Rallis, will abide in playing the "Big Lebowski" soundtrack for the Dude Year's Eve celebration. (9 p.m. Turf Club, 1601 W. University Av., St. Paul, $20-$30, axs.com)

Dining with a Chicago-y blues show. Fresh off releasing her strong new album "Roots" and the new regional anthem "'Sconnie Girl," Joyann Parker and her tight band will settle in for two supperclub shows on the outskirts of town. (7 and 10:30 p.m. Crooners, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE., Fridley, $50-$60, croonersmn.com)

Dining with a New Orleans-y blues show. Newly returned from another California trek, Davina and the Vagabonds — one of the Twin Cities' most danceable and accessibly retro-cool bands — will boogie back to their favorite downtown jazz haven, also playing two supper shows. The late set will be livestreamed for fans wanting to stay home. (6 and 10:30 p.m., the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, $100-$160 with meal, dakotacooks.com)

Dancing in DayGlo body paint. There's no Snowta party for electronic dance music lovers this year. In its place is the two-night Lucid Nights bash, which will be headed up by German electro-house DJ Zedd on NYE. (8 p.m. the Armory, 500 S. 6th St., Mpls., $88 or $98/two-day, armorymn.com)

Dancing in an indie-rock T-shirt. Minneapolis synth-rock darlings Solid Gold is ending 2023 by previewing a new album and full-scale return planned for 2024, with an opening set by a trio of pals, David Huckfelt, Jeremy Ylvisaker and JT Bates. (7 p.m. Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., $40, icehousempls.com)

Party like it's "1999." All-star cover band Dr. Mambo's Combo — featuring ex-Prince collaborators and other local music vets — has famously maintained a weekly gig for 40 years now, and the late legend was a regular attendee. Luckily for this year's NYE revelers, the shows happen to be on Sunday nights. (9:30 p.m. Bunker's, 761 Washington Av. N., Mpls., $20, bunkersmusic.com)