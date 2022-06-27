A 7-year-old boy pulled from a residential pool in south Minneapolis over the weekend has died, sheriff's spokesman Andy Skoogman reported Monday afternoon. The time of death and the boy's identity were not released.

About 8 p.m. Saturday, the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office water patrol was called to a home in the 2200 block of S. Pillsbury Avenue about the possible drowning.

Emergency medical personnel performed lifesaving measures at the scene before the boy was taken to HCMC for treatment. Authorities have not disclosed the circumstances of the death or who might have been with the child when he went under.