A half-dozen cool things in music, from two points of view:

Zeke Salo, 89.3 the Current host:

1 Lil Nas X, Jingle Ball. From a fill-in at Soundset a couple of years ago to headlining KDWB's Jingle Ball at Xcel Energy Center, he was an incredible performer. Who knew Lil Nas X has moves like Beyoncé?

2 Rick Ross, Jeezy and 2 Chainz, the Armory. This was the hip-hop concert of the year. All the acts played their hits and deep cuts. The hosts Dolo and DJ Enferno kept the party going in between acts. Great vibes, great times and great people working at the Minneapolis Armory.

3 Nature Illuminate, Minnesota Zoo. An incredible light show with the instrumental soundtrack to match. Education and fun for all ages. Through Jan. 16.

Jon Bream, Star Tribune critic:

1 Steve Jordan on touring with the Rolling Stones, rollingstone.com. This thorough and insightful Q&A asks the drummer, who just filled in on the Stones' 14-show U.S. stadium tour, to analyze the situation as both a fan and a musician onstage. He actually had never witnessed a full Stones concert before until he performed with them. Jordan discusses the music, his relationships with Charlie Watts, Keith Richards and Mick Jagger, the long tour rehearsals and possible future. Best quote: "When friends ask me what it's like playing with them, I say that it's like being strapped to the outside of a rocket ship going straight up. You go out there for the first song and it's like blastoff."

2 Arooj Aftab, NPR Tiny Desk Concert. When she was nominated for a Grammy for best new artist recently, people wondered "Who is that?" Performing in a Brooklyn convent, this Pakistani singer-songwriter offers three tracks from "Vulture Prince" accompanied by a chamber ensemble. Singing in Urdu, she is mesmerizingly meditative.

3 Anderson East, First Avenue. Not as dynamic as St. Paul & the Broken Bones or as throwback as Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, this Nashville blue-eyed soul singer impressed when he let his songs breathe and build.

