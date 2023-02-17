A half-dozen cool things in music, from two points of view:

Menia Buckner of Minneapolis:

1 "Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over." Narrated mostly in her own voice, this documentary blends archival footage with personal photographs and newsreels, telling the story of Dionne's music and life, including back stories of her many hit songs. It's extremely well done and really gives us a chance to see, hear and feel how much Whitney Houston was influenced by her first cousin.

2 Ethan Yeshaya, "Girl From the Internet." This is a whimsical debut single about a failed relationship, and it's just the kind of irony you didn't know you needed during Valentine's week. This multitalented Twin Cities artist is a chip off the old block (his father is composer, arranger and pianist Adi Yeshaya).

3 Maya Marchelle featuring Jovonta Patton, "Drugz N Tha Club" video. Don't let the title fool you. She is all about empowerment, social justice and educating the public. From the opening statistics on substance use disorder to the closing invitation to salvation, every scene of this video (directed by phenom Henry Smisek) leaves you captivated and convinced.

Jon Bream, Star Tribune critic:

1 Mayyadda and Ricki Monique, the Dakota. It was an evening of affirmation and meaningful Minnesota Black girl magic for an enthusiastic packed house. With her vivid hip-hop set to minimalist jazzy music, Monique, a chatty former third-grade teacher who wants to change institutions, proved to be poetic and powerful. Charismatic singer Mayyadda commanded with her philosophizing modern R&B.

2 Kelsea Ballerini, "Rolling Up the Welcome Mat." On Valentine's Day, the country star surprise-released this remarkable six-song d-i-v-o-r-c-e EP. Perhaps inspired more by Taylor Swift breakup songs than the Chicks' "Gaslighter" or Carly Pearce's "29: Written in Stone," the lyrics are raw and detailed, delivered with more heartbreaking earnestness than raging vitriol. The down-tempo closer, "Leave Me Again," with just guitar and voice requesting "I hope I never leave me again," says it all.

3 Amanda Shires, "Hawk for the Dove." The Americana singer/fiddler delivered this sultry, slow-burn seduction on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" with her husband, Jason Isbell, contributing some let's-do-it guitar passages.

