This reporter's 30 years of following NFL teams around the country started Sept. 8, 1991, when some guy named Bill Belichick won his first game by beating the Patriots 20-0 in old Foxboro Stadium, an ugly erector set of a contraption built for $7.1 million in 1971.

Since then, the journey has seen 19 teams play in multiple home stadiums. Four teams have had two home cities. One home city has had two teams.

In 1992, words were written about Atlanta's $214 million "world-class, state-of-the-art" Georgia Dome. Twenty-five years later, the so-called dump was blown up and new words were written about Atlanta's $1.6 billion "world-class, state-of-the-art" Mercedes Benz Stadium. Looking forward to what 2042 brings to Atlanta.

SoFi Stadium outside Los Angeles will become the 57th NFL venue along this path when the Vikings visit the Chargers on Sunday.

They say the price tag on SoFi is "about $5 billion." Or roughly $4.993 billion more than the place where Belichick got the first of his 285 regular-season wins.

Teams and their stadiums

Vikings: (3) Metrodome, TCF Bank Stadium, U.S. Bank Stadium.

Packers: (1) Lambeau Field.

Bears: (1) Soldier Field.

Lions: (2) Silverdome, Ford Field.

Giants: (2) Giants Stadium, MetLife Stadium.

Washington: (2) RFK Stadium, FedEx Field.

Cowboys: (2) Texas Stadium, AT&T Stadium.

Eagles: (2) Veterans Stadium, Lincoln Financial Field.

Saints: (1) Superdome.

Panthers: (1) Bank of America Stadium.

Falcons: (2) Georgia Dome, Mercedes Benz Stadium.

Buccaneers: (1) Raymond James Stadium.

Seahawks: (2) Kingdome, Lumen Field.

49ers: (2) Candlestick Park, Levi's Stadium.

Rams: (3 stadiums, 2 cities) Anaheim Stadium, TWA/Edward Jones Dome (St. Louis), L.A. Coliseum.

Cardinals: (2) Sun Devil Stadium, State Farm Stadium.

Browns: (2) Cleveland Stadium, FirstEnergy Stadium.

Bengals: (2) Riverfront Stadium, Paul Brown Stadium.

Steelers: (2) Three Rivers Stadium, Heinz Field.

Ravens: (1) M&T Bank Stadium.

Patriots: (2) Foxboro Stadium, Gillette Stadium.

Dolphins: (1) Hard Rock Stadium.

Bills: (1) Rich Stadium.

Jets: (2) Giants Stadium, MetLife Stadium.

Colts: (2) Hoosier Dome, Lucas Oil Stadium.

Texans: (1)NRG Stadium.

Jaguars: (1) TIAA Bank Field.

Titans: (2 stadiums, 2 cities) Astrodome (Houston), Nissan Stadium.

Raiders: (2 stadiums, 2 cities) L.A. Coliseum, Oakland Alameda Stadium.

Chargers: (2 stadiums, 2 cities) Jack Murphy Stadium, Dignity Health Sports Park.

Broncos: (2) Mile High Stadium, Empower Field at Mile High.

Chiefs: (1) Arrowhead Stadium.

Neutral fields

London: (2) Wembley Stadium, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Toronto: (1) SkyDome.

Canton: (1) Fawcett Stadium.

Total: 56, counting L.A. Coliseum, Giants Stadium and MetLife once apiece