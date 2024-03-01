'The Regime'

Chancellor Elena Vernham, the leader of a fictional European country, has problems: a huge ego, a fear of germs and a crush on a barbarian. But her biggest obstacle is that she's not as hilarious as Selina Meyer. It may not be fair to compare "Regime" to "Veep," but viewers won't be able to avoid it, especially since both are about leaders who care more about popularity than people. As Vernham, Kate Winslet has her moments, including a tone-deaf version of Chicago's "If You Leave Me Now," but she never gets to really let loose. Winslet's previous work for HBO, "Mildred Pierce" and "Mare of Easttown," earned her Emmys. The third time is not a charm. 8 p.m. Sunday, HBO

'The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin'

If you're looking for an outrageous British comedy, this series is a better bet. Turpin (Noel Fielding) is a vegan butcher who stumbles into a life of robbery in the 18th century, wistfully outwitting witches, rival crooks and a government official (a splendid Hugh Bonneville) along the way. The anything-goes antics owe so much to Monty Python that you half expect John Cleese to pop up with a dead parrot. Apple TV+

'Spaceman'

Adam Sandler's willingness to stretch in recent years has resulted in fine films like "Uncut Gems" and "The Meyerowitz Stories." But he's never been as somber as in this space odyssey about a Czech astronaut confronting loneliness on a yearlong solo mission. This is a gag-less, philosophical journey with questions that are a lot more challenging than whether or not Billy Madison will graduate from high school. Netflix

'Somebody Feed Phil'

No one gets more joy out of chowing down than Phil Rosenthal. In this seventh season, the "Everybody Loves Raymond" co-creator checks out the wonders of Dubai, Mumbai and Kyoto. But the real spectacle is watching him bite into a new dish like a little kid, humming, dancing and practically crying when he strikes gold. Let's see how giddy he gets about Minnesota cuisine when he headlines a live show at Pantages Theatre on May 3. Netflix

'Queens'

Cameras capturing the habits of African wildlife is nothing new. But this elegant docuseries separates itself from the pack by focusing on females. Angela Bassett's narration is so powerful that she might have recorded her sessions from the set of a "Black Panther" movie. 7 p.m. Monday, National Geographic. Tuesday on Hulu and Disney+











