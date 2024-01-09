Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A fourth child has died from injuries suffered in his family's house fire in St. Paul last week.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office told fire investigators Monday that 1-year-old Mauj CagTxuj Vaj died at Regions Hospital, said Deputy Fire Chief Roy Mokosso.

Ker Lor and all of her six children — three boys and three girls — were hospitalized after the early morning fire on Jan. 3 at their home in the 1200 block of N. Arkwright Street in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood.

Their father, Pa Cheng Vang, earlier confirmed the deaths of 5-year-old twin daughters Ntshiab Si and Siv Ntshiab and 4-year-old son Mauj Tshau Ntuj.

Vang said over the weekend that a son, 6-year-old Cag Kab Vaj, and daughter, 3-year-old Hnab Qub Vaj, were no longer in critical condition and are showing signs of strength. Their mother also continues to recover at Regions.

Alerted by neighbors to the fire around 1:30 a.m., emergency crews arrived at the family's home to find black smoke billowing from the windows and doors. Neighbors were rushing in to help, watching from afar as firefighters performed CPR on Vang's wife and children.

Officials continue investigating but said its cause is not suspicious.

Star Tribune staff writer Kyeland Jackson contributed to this report.