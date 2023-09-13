There are many reasons to embrace fall: leaf peeping, cozy sweaters, heavy blankets, comfort food and pumpkin spice everything. And on these brisk nights, as we're warming our hands around mugs of Minnesota-made cider, we enjoy autumn's biggest perk — apple season.

That means local apple orchards are opening their gates. Looking for hay rides, corn mazes, live music and other family-friendly activities? We have those. Want apple-focused bakeries — a feast of doughnuts, fritters, turnovers, pies and crisps? There are those, too. Many others concentrate on general stores stocked with pre-picked apples, freshly pressed cider, caramel apples and other apple-related products. Then there are the purists, who stick strictly to the highly underrated fresh-air activity of apple picking.

These mostly U-pick orchards are within (roughly) a 90-minute drive from downtown Minneapolis. Some have already started welcoming apple enthusiasts, while others are opening soon. Be sure to do your research before visiting to confirm hours, services, availability and payment options.

Becker

Lee Peterson Tree Farm, 5968 149th Av. SE., 612-423-3441, leepetersontreefarm.com

Belle Plaine

Emma Krumbee's Apple Orchard, 311 Enterprise Drive E., 952-873-3006, emmakrumbees.com

Buffalo

Deer Lake Orchard, 1903 SW. 10th St., 763-682-4284, deerlakeorchard.com

Woods' Edge Apples, 1901 NE. 50th St., Buffalo, 763-682-4409, facebook.com

Delano

Apple Jack Orchards, 4875 SE. 37th St., 763-972-6673, applejackorchards.com

Elko New Market

Thompsons' Hillcrest Orchard, 6271 E. 250th St., 952-461-2055, thompsonsapples.com

Faribault

Trumps Orchard, 1020 St. Paul Av., 507-334-5167, trumpsorchard.com

Farmington

Brand Farms, 18605 Biscayne Av. W., 651-206-9457, brandfarmsmn.com

Hastings

Afton Apple, 14421 90th St. S., 651-436-8385, aftonapple.com

Croix Farm Orchard, 12971 St. Croix Trail S., 651-437-7126, croixfarm.com

Whistling Well Farm, 8973 St. Croix Trail S., 651-998-0301, whistlingwellfarm.com

Hugo

Applecrest Orchards, 7306 24th Av. N., 651-583-5209, applecrestorchards.com

Jordan

Ferguson's Minnesota Harvest, 8251 Old Hwy. 169 Blvd., 952-492-2785, fergusonsorchard.com

Lake City

Pepin Heights, 1775 Hwy. 61 S., 651-345-2305, fergusonsorchard.com

Lakeville

Applewood Orchard, 22702 Hamburg Av., 952-985-5425, applewoodorchard.net

Maple Lake

Orchards of Breezy Hill, 3944 Iresfield Av. NW., organicbreezyhill.com

Minnetrista

Minnetonka Orchards, 6530 County Road 26, minnetonkaorchardmn.com

Montgomery

Montgomery Orchard, 15953 Hwy. 99, 952-221-1051, montgomeryorchard.com

Montrose

Fall Harvest Orchard, 345 County Road 30 SE., 763-972-3894, fallharvestorchard.com

Northfield

Fireside Orchard and Gardens, 2225 Lonsdale Blvd. E., 507-663-1376, firesideorchard.com

Silkey Gardens, 5561 SE. 115th St., 651-357-5092, silkeygardens.com

Oronoco

Northwoods Orchard, 8018 75th Av. NW., northwoodsorchard.com

Princeton

J.Q. Fruit Farm & Orchard, 8082 33rd St., 763-389-2567, jqfruitfarm.com

Red Wing

Frontenac Hills Orchard, 30202 Frontenac Hills Way, 651-212-1768

Rochester

Apples R Us Orchard, 3856 NE. 65th St., 507-269-2140, applesrus.com

Sekapp Orchard, 3415 Collegeview Road E., 507-282-4544, sekapporchard.com

Rockford

Knapton's, 5695 Hwy. 55, 763-479-1184, knaptons.org

Rush City

Moulton's Orchard, 51513 Game Av., 320-248-0042, bit.ly/3ACkwhq

Shafer

Pleasant Valley Orchard, 17325 Pleasant Valley Road, 651-257-9159, pleasantvalleyorchard.com

Shakopee

Peter's Pumpkins & Carmen's Corn, 12860 Old Brick Yard Road, 952-906-0247, peterspumpkins.com

Shoreview

Victoria Valley Orchard, 4304 N. Victoria St., 651-484-4500, victoriavalleyorchard.com

South Haven

Fairhaven Farm, 13835 51st Av., 320-236-7685, fairhaven-farm.com

Stanchfield

Dew Fresh Produce, 404 375th Av. NE., 763-689-2282, bit.ly/3TvVkBO

Jake's Apple Shack, 601 375th Av. NE., 763-689-2282, jakesappleshack.com

Stillwater

Aamodt's Apple Farm, 6428 Manning Av., 651-439-3127, aamodtsapplefarm.com

Sunnybrook Apple Orchard, 9085 Jeffrey Blvd. N., 651-432-4866, sunnybrookappleorchard.com

Waconia

Deardorff Orchards, 8282 Parley Lake Road, deardorfforchards.com

Watertown

LuceLine Orchard, 2755 Rose Av., 612-817-6229, lucelineorchard.com

Webster

Havlicek's Veseli Vrsek Orchard, 26526 Newport Av., 952-758-4386, havlicekorchard.com

Nelson's Apple Farm, 3010 Douglas Av., 952-461-3355, nelsonsapplefarm.com

Sweetland Orchard, 26205 Fairlawn Av., 651-252-4337, sweetlandorchard.com, pre-bagged only

White Bear Lake

Pine Tree Orchard, 450 Apple Orchard Road, 651-439-7202, pinetreeappleorchard.com

Wyoming

Sunrise River Farm, 7602 Wyoming Trail, 651-462-8220, sunriseriverfarm.com

