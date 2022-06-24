A 34-year-old man was sentenced Friday to a four-year term for a drunken driving collision that killed another driver nearly two years ago in Minneapolis.

Terrance J. Bugg of Minneapolis had pleaded guilty in May in Hennepin County District Court to two counts of criminal vehicular homicide.

Emigdio Gonzalez Tobon, 55, of Minneapolis was killed when Bugg ran a red light and broadsided his vehicle on Sept. 12, 2020.

Two women in Bugg's SUV, ages 26 and 35, suffered noncritical injuries.

With credit for time served in jail, Bugg will spend slightly more than 21⁄ 2 years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

According to the criminal complaint:

Bugg was speeding west in his Honda Pilot on E. 26th Street about 3:40 a.m., when he ran the red light and struck Tobon's southbound Chevy Traverse on S. Cedar Avenue. The impact sent the two SUVs into a building.

A blood test taken two hours later at HCMC showed that Bugg had a blood alcohol level of 0.15%, nearly twice the legal level for driving in Minnesota.

Bugg was driving even though his license was revoked at the time, according to the state Department of Public Safety. His criminal history includes a drunken driving conviction in 2014.