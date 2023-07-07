A Hopkins man received a four-year term Friday for having "several alcoholic beverages" at a Shakopee bar shortly before he sped down the road, broadsided a car at an intersection near Valleyfair and killed the other driver.

Jacob A. Lederer, 27, of Hopkins, was sentenced in Scott County District Court after pleading guilty to criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the collision on June 21, 2022, in Shakopee at County Road 101 and Valley Park Drive.

With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Lederer is expected to serve the first 2 2⁄ 3 years in prison and the balance on supervised release. He also was ordered to pay $10,600 in restitution.

Charlie M. Alleman, 19, of Eden Prairie, died after his car exploded and caught fire upon impact, preventing passersby from reaching him in time, the charges read.

A preliminary breath test administered by law enforcement measured Lederer's blood alcohol content at 0.13%, more than 1 1⁄ 2 times the legal limit for driving in Minnesota, according to the charges.

The crash occurred just outside Valleyfair, where Lederer was an office employee, according to the amusement park.

Other drivers in the area at the time saw Lederer's SUV and estimated that it was traveling anywhere from 85 to 90 miles per hour, according to the charges.

As Lederer's heavily damaged vehicle was starting to smoke, "several of the witnesses ... approached the SUV and were able to cut [his] seatbelt and help him out of the vehicle."

While being treated at HCMC soon after the crash for his injuries, Lederer told police that he drank "several alcoholic beverages at Turtle's Bar in Shakopee immediately prior to driving," the criminal complaint read.