Rosé Fest returns

Summer's favorite excuse to drink pink returns to downtown St. Paul on July 9. The event, hosted by Solo Vino and Visit St. Paul, will see the Kellogg Park fountains dyed pink as well as a whole bunch of wine for revelers. VIP tickets include 3 p.m. entry, unlimited samples and a catered meal for $125. General admission arrivals begin at 4 p.m. with 10 wine samples and one snack for $55. Get tickets and more information at bit.ly/3OsRGpE

Chef series continues

There's a new chef coming to Mudd Room's speakeasy series, with Jeremy Bechtold of the Clover in Rosemount taking a turn in the kitchen. The menu, available July 7 through July 30, will lean on Minnesota ingredients with dishes like Duck & Waffles and Bison Terrine. The Mudd Room is at 1352 Hwy. 13, Mendota, and is open from 4-11 p.m. Thu.-Sat.

A Mad Hatter party for grown-ups

If Alice can go to Wonderland, you can, too. Tickets are now on sale for the immersive pop-up experience The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience, which runs from July 20 to Oct. 23 at Stilheart Distillery and Cocktail Lounge (124 3rd Av. N., Mpls).

Participants will create cocktails under the watchful eye of the Mad Hatter, dive through a looking glass, paint the roses red and more. The 90-minute experience — for those 21 and older — costs $47 per person. It runs Wednesdays through Sundays with two seatings, 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. For tickets or more information, go to bit.ly/3yr26AC.

MasterChef Junior coming to Burnsville

If you thrive on the pint-size cooking competition show "MasterChef Junior," you'll want to mark your calendar for Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. — the MasterChef Junior Live! tour is coming to Burnsville's Ames Center (12600 Nicollet Av. S.). The immersive audience experience will feature Season 8 winner Liya (as well as runner-up Grayson and A'Dan and Molly) as they compete in cooking demonstrations and challenges. Tickets, on sale now, are $35 and up. Get yours at mastercheflivetour.com/tour.