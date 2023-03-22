The Muslim holy month of Ramadan begins tonight and runs through April 21, culminating in the celebratory holiday Eid-ul-Fitr. Observers fast during daylight hours during the month, and some local restaurants are offering iftar meals to help break the fast. Here are three restaurants with iftar specials for this year's Ramadan.

Urban Skillet

The Halal burger joint just celebrated a year in Uptown, and last month opened a second, roomier location close to the U. The restaurants' late hours are especially Ramadan-friendly — they're open until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays and 10 p.m. the rest of the week. Owner MJ Mohammed said he may extend hours even later if there's demand. Urban Skillet also supplies their burgers, shakes and wings for large events. "We want to cater to the community," Mohammed said.

2300 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., 612-886-1880; 812 25th Av. S., Mpls., 612-345-7925, urbanskilletmn.com

Zait & Za'atar

The St. Paul Middle Eastern and South Asian restaurant is catering iftar gatherings with special holiday boxes containing samosa, chicken biryani, korma, naan and gulab jamun and dates. If you're hosting an event or distributing meals, there's a minimum of 150 boxes per order. $13.49 each.

1626 Selby Av., St. Paul, 651-493-7438, zaitzaatar.com

Golden Fingers

The Halal Mediterranean restaurant on the corner of Chicago and Franklin avenues in Minneapolis has an eclectic menu of grilled-meat family feasts, burgers, shawarma and Indian-style curry. During Ramadan, they also offer customizable iftar boxes, with sambusas, dates, salads, dessert and your choice of carb, meat and sauce. $14-$40.

1914 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., 612-236-4056, goldenfingers.us

Have a place to add to the list? Email taste@startribune.com