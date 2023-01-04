Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Three passengers were injured when a Jefferson Lines bus overturned on a snowy interstate north of St. Paul, officials said.

The crash occurred shortly after 8:20 p.m. Tuesday on southbound Interstate 35E north of Main Street in Lino Lakes, according to State Patrol Lt. Gordon Shank.

Shank said two of the injured went to St. John's Hospital in Maplewood and one was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul. All the injuries were considered noncritical, he said.

Jefferson Lines spokesman Kevin Pursey said a vehicle ahead of the bus "came to an abrupt stop, and our driver made a safety maneuver to avoid a crash and tipped over."

Pursey said the Duluth-to-Minneapolis bus ended up on its driver's side, and all of the occupants — eight passengers and the driver — exited through escape hatches on the roof.

The spokesman said the driver made the best choice possible to minimize the danger of the situation before him.

"At any point, you never want to run into another vehicle," Pursey said.