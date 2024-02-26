2024 Minnesota presidential primary live election results

Minnesotans will go to the polls on Tuesday — along with voters in 15 other states — to cast primary ballots in the 2024 presidential race.

By Bryan Brussee , Tom Nehil and C.J. Sinner , Star Tribune
March 04, 2024 - 2:49 PM

Minnesotans and voters in 15 other states head to the polls on Tuesday to cast their first ballots in the 2024 presidential race, giving candidates their biggest chance yet to collect delegates in pursuit of their party's respective nominations. It's only the second time Minnesota has held a presidential primary rather than a caucus, and there are some different rules.

Read more: Four things to watch for on Super Tuesday

FAQ: What you need to know to cast your ballot in Minnesota's presidential primary

Polling places in Minnesota close at 8 p.m., and live results via the Associated Press are expected to start coming in after that. For more, see footnote.

Bryan Brussee is a digital designer for the Star Tribune.
Tom Nehil is the Star Tribune’s newsroom developer, using code to help find and tell stories. 
C.J. Sinner is the Director of Graphics and Data Visuals at the Star Tribune, managing a small team that works at the intersection of data and design to help enhance storytelling on all platforms through charts, maps and diagrams.  612-673-4387
Subscribe • 99¢ for unlimited access