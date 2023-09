2023 Natural Viking bodybuilding competition

The 2023 Organization of Competitive Bodybuilders (OCB) Natural Viking bodybuilding event was held at the Minnesota Masonic Heritage Center in Bloomington on Saturday. The OCB competition only promotes natural events in which every competitor must submit to a drug test and polygraph before the start of the competition.