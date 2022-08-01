Next summer's 3M Open will be played July 24-30, a week later than this season's just-completed event but remaining in the week after the British Open.

In 2023, the 3M Open will be the PGA Tour schedule's second-to-last regular-season event, not its third-to-last as this year.

Tour officials in June announced qualification for the FedExCup playoffs has been revised starting next season. The top 70 players ranked on its points list after the regular-season ending Wyndham Championship will qualify for the FedExCup playoffs, starting with the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

The 3M Open purse will increase from $7.5 million to $7.8 million. This season's winner, Tony Finau, took home $1.35 million.

This year, the top 125 players after this week's regular-season Wyndham finale qualify for next week's start of the playoffs.

The 3M Open has been played the week after the British Open the last three years after its inaugural tournament was played over July 4 weekend in 2019.