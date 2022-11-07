Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Voters in Minnesota's sprawling Seventh Congressional District will decide Tuesday whether to re-elect Republican Rep. Michelle Fischbach or vote in one of two challengers.

Fischbach, 57, is serving her first term in the district, which favored Trump over Biden by a nearly 2-1 margin in 2020 and has grown more favorable for Republicans since redistricting.

Challenging her are DFLer Jill Abahsain and Legal Marijuana Now candidate Travis "Bull" Johnson.

Before being elected to Congress, Fischbach spent more than 20 years in the Minnesota Senate. She was the chamber's first female president and also served a brief stint as Minnesota's 49th lieutenant governor. Two years ago, Fischbach ousted Blue Dog Democrat Collin Peterson, who had represented the district for three decades.

Abahsain, 68, is a former educator who taught abroad for nearly 20 years before moving to Sauk Centre. Johnson, 52, is a retired veteran who now runs a small livestock farm near Crookston.

This is the first time Johnson and Abahsain have run for federal office. Both face tough odds in the staunchly conservative district.