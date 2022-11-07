Democratic U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips is running for a third term Tuesday representing Minnesota's Third District at a time when the national political environment appears to favor Republicans.

But even with the GOP on the offensive and trying to pick up districts around the country, national attention from Republicans has been largely muted in Phillips' race. With that backdrop, Phillips appears likely to maintain Democrats' hold on a seat that was once controlled for decades by the GOP.

After unseating a GOP incumbent by double digits in 2018, and easily holding on to the seat in 2020, Phillips is contending with a challenge from Republican Tom Weiler this cycle in a race for the redrawn suburban district west of the Twin Cities.

Weiler, a U.S. Navy veteran, hasn't gotten the same national support that fellow Republican Tyler Kistner has seen in the neighboring Second District, where the GOP has made deep investments as Republicans look to take back control of the U.S. House.

Phillips has prided himself on having a bipartisan approach in Congress while striving to portray himself as a moderate voice amid the partisan tensions on Capitol Hill. Phillips is also primed to run for a spot in House leadership by campaigning to become part of the House Democratic Policy and Communications Committee if he wins re-election Tuesday.

"History will treat these last two years as one of the most remarkable Congresses in recent memory in terms of its output, especially as it relates to the division, dysfunction and very tight majorities," Phillips said in a September interview.

Weiler has challenged whether Phillips is actually a moderate, pointing to the incumbent's voting history with Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The political flashpoints of public safety, the economy and abortion have also animated the race, similar to many other congressional campaigns playing out all around the country.

"The American dream, to me, is on the ballot," Weiler said in an interview last month. "I think our democracy is strong, but I do think we're heading the wrong direction on certain things."

Staff writer Ryan Faircloth contributed to this report.