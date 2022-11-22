Nunu Agara

Hopkins, 5-11 guard, senior

A lefthander, she is versatile and a solid two-way player. She can play multiple positions on offense and defend various players at the other end. Agara is ranked the No. 32 player in the nation in the Class of 2023 by HoopGurlz. College choice: Stanford.

Tessa Johnson

St. Michael Albertville, 5-10 forward, senior

Johnson averaged 23.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.8 steals per game last season. She missed her sophomore season after breaking the femur in her left leg. She is the HoopGurlz's highest-ranked Minnesota player in the Class of 2023 at No. 25. College: South Carolina.

Olivia Olson

Benilde-St. Margaret's, 6-0 guard, junior

The state's highest-ranked player nationally, over all classes, checks in at No. 7 in the Class of 2024. She can get to the basket in a variety of ways or step back and bury a three-pointer. Olson averaged 22.8 points a game last season as a sophomore. College: Michigan.

Kennedy Sanders

Chaska, 5-8 guard, senior

"Kennedy is an incredible point guard who can score on all three levels at a very high clip," Colorado coach JR Payne said. "She is completely fearless at the point guard position." Sanders is the No. 75 recruit nationally in her class. College: Colorado.

Taylor Woodson

Hopkins, 6-0 forward, senior

Woodson comes in as the No. 59 player in the nation. "She is such a high-energy player who can play and defend multiple positions," Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said. "She is so dynamic off the bounce and can really rebound the ball." College: Michigan.