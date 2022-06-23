A 2-year-old child was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Maple Grove on Thursday.

Maple Grove police were dispatched to the crash at the 16000 block of County Road 81 at about 5:30 p.m., according to a news release. The toddler was declared deceased at the Maple Grove hospital a short while later. The 31-year-old driver was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured. County Road 81 was temporarily closed following the crash.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will release the identity of the child. Police said they continue to investigate.