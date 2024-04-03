An 18-year-old St. Paul man has been charged with manslaughter after he allegedly shot and killed a man he knew inside an apartment.

The suspect, Adnan Abdullahi Abdi, was jailed following the shooting. On Tuesday night, the Ramsey County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Omar Noor Nunow, a 19-year-old also from St. Paul.

According to the manslaughter charges, officers responded around 2 p.m. Monday to an apartment on the 1900 block of Marshall Avenue. Abdi called and told police that Nunow, whom he described as his friend from school, had shot himself. The officers found Nunow on the floor of the apartment bedroom with no signs of life and blood coming from his mouth. They also found a spent shell casing on the floor and a gun in a cabinet by the bed, charges say.

St. Paul Police Sgt. Mike Ernster said Tuesday that speaking with witnesses revealed "inconsistencies with their statements," which gave investigators probable cause to arrest Abdi.

Abdi initially told police that Nunow shot himself, but following Abdi's arrest he said he shot Nunow by accident, the charges say.

The suspect told police that he was only trying to scare Nunow as he came back from the bathroom, and that he didn't realize the gun was loaded, according to the charges. An autopsy found that Nunow was shot in the head and ruled it a homicide, the charges say.

A man who was staying at the apartment said he went to do laundry upstairs before hearing the gunshot. The man told police that he had previously seen and heard Nunow and his friends playing with guns.

Abdi was charged Tuesday afternoon in Ramsey County District Court and will have his next court appearance Wednesday at 9 a.m.