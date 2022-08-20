The St. Paul Police Department has arrested a 15-year-old in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that happened in July.

Officials said surveillance video, forensic analysis and community members' information led to the male's arrest on Tuesday. The investigation is ongoing, but Sgt. David McCabe said the arrest is connected to a hit-and-run that killed Phoua Hang — a 70-year-old St. Paul resident who connected with hundreds of people through the city farmer's market.

Family members said in a statement that the arrest marks a step toward accountability and justice.

"Her life, her abiding love for her family, her deep cultural knowledge and farming wisdom (which she open heartedly shared), her zest and curiosity for all things, her kind and caring nature, and the thousands of untold stories, blessings, and life lessons she had yet to impart were all stolen from her, and from us, on July 17," the family's statement read.

"This is not right, and those responsible must be held accountable."

The teen's next hearing will be on Sept. 7 in juvenile court, and the Ramsey County Attorney's office has filed a petition against him, which includes one count of criminal vehicular homicide. Because of his age, officials are barred from sharing details about the teen, his hearing and the county attorney's petition against him.

"Our hearts go out to the Hang family who lost their wife, mother and grandmother in this senseless tragedy. We will work diligently to achieve justice on behalf of the Hang family and our greater community," Ramsey County Attorney John Choi said in a statement. "While we know there is significant public interest in learning about this case, we will be as transparent as possible given the constraints under Minnesota law due to the young person's age."

His arrest is one of many connected to a national surge of Kia and Hyundai thefts that have now hit the Twin Cities. Hundreds of vehicle thefts this year have swamped St. Paul, and Minneapolis police said the surge is part of more than 3,000 vehicle thefts in the city this year.

"The increase in [stolen] Hyundais and Kias are an auto manufacturer issue where although we can offer suggestions, we can't do much," McCabe previously said in an interview with the Star Tribune. "It's a potentially life-threatening action that needs to be addressed."

Kia said they are aware of rising theft of their vehicles, adding that their 2022 model vehicles now have engine immobilizers equipped as the standard.