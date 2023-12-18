Nippon Steel's $14.1 billion deal to buy the legendary Pittsburgh company U.S. Steel sent shockwaves through Minnesota's Iron Range on Monday, drawing mixed reactions from local leaders and the United Steelworkers union on what the purchase would mean for three of the region's taconite mines.

The United Steelworkers union, which represents workers at the U.S. Steel-owned Minntac mine in Mt. Iron and the Keetac mine in Keewatin, came out against the deal. U.S. Steel also has a stake in the Hibbing Taconite mine.

Cleveland-Cliffs, the Range's largest mine operator, also made a bid for U.S. Steel, the storied company founded in 1901 by Andrew Carnegie, J.P. Morgan and Charles Schwab.

Eiji Hashimoto, president of Nippon, said in a statement that the transaction "brings together two companies with world-leading technologies and manufacturing capabilities, demonstrating our mission to serve customers worldwide, as well as our commitment to building a more environmentally friendly society through the decarbonization of steel."

Nippon said U.S. Steel would keep its name and headquarters in Pittsburgh, and the company would honor existing union contracts. But the deal was panned immediately by the United Steelworkers union, which had preferred Cleveland-Cliffs buy U.S. Steel.

Cliffs made a play to buy U.S. Steel earlier this year. The Associated Press reported Nippon is buying the company for nearly twice as much as Cliffs offered. Nippon will pay $55 per share, the company said.

"To say we're disappointed in the announced deal between U.S. Steel and Nippon is an understatement, as it demonstrates the same greedy, shortsighted attitude that has guided U.S. Steel for far too long," said USW president David McCall in a statement.

"We remained open throughout this process to working with U.S. Steel to keep this iconic American company domestically owned and operated, but instead it chose to push aside the concerns of its dedicated workforce and sell to a foreign-owned company," McCall said.

McCall said neither company reached out to the union regarding the deal, which USW views as violating a partnership agreement requiring U.S. Steel to notify the union of a change in control or business conditions. McCall said the company does not believe Nippon understands the full breadth of contract obligations and doesn't know if Nippon has the capacity to live up to the contract, including funding pension and retiree insurance benefits.

State Rep. Spencer Igo, a Republican from Wabana Township, whose district includes the Keetac mine and Hibbing Taconite, said he was excited that U.S. Steel headquarters would remain in Pittsburgh and Minnesota ore operations would "continue as normal." He said Nippon has "a lot of interesting technologies," including some to reduce carbon emissions the steel industry.

"If this company has got this much capital to offer a deal like this to U.S. Steel, maybe in the future we're going to see that capital invested in northern Minnesota like U.S. Steel has already started to," Igo said, referencing a $150 million investment to produce a higher-grade iron ore pellet at Keetac.

Igo said he understood USW frustrations but emphasized Nippon's pledge to honor existing contracts.

"The moral takeaway of the story here is that economic diversity in the mining industry on the Range is a good thing for the men and women of labor," Igo said. "At least this way we're still going to have two different mining companies representing the region."

Cliffs Chief Executive Lourenco Goncalves said in a statement that even though U.S. Steel chose to go with a different buyer, the move "validates our view that our sector remains undervalued by the broader market."

The acquisition has been approved by the boards of both companies and is targeted to close in the second or third quarter of 2024. It still needs approval from U.S. Steel shareholders.

U.S. Steel stock soared 26% to trade at nearly $50 per share early Monday.