Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

An 11-year-old boy was in critical condition Saturday after he was shot in the head Friday night in St. Paul, authorities said, and a 13-year-old girl was arrested in connection with the shooting.

St. Paul police Sgt. Mike Ernster said officers found the boy after responding to a reported shooting about 9 p.m. at an apartment in the 800 block of Pierce Butler Route in the Frogtown neighborhood.

He was rushed to Regions Hospital and later transferred to Gillette Children's Hospital in St. Paul.

The girl was arrested about 2 miles away in the 100 block of Charles Avenue. Police said she likely will be held at the Ramsey County Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of second-degree assault.

A 34-year-old St. Paul man was arrested and jailed on suspicion of ineligible possession of a firearm and negligent firearm storage after police recovered two handguns from the apartment. The Star Tribune usually does not name suspects until they are charged.

The investigation into the shooting continued Saturday.