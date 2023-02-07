2. Rhyme time

Nothing says romance like a sonnet. Now you don't need to be a poet to write one. Artificial intelligence chatbot websites like ChatGPT can crank out a custom Shakespeare-style poem dedicated to your sweetheart in seconds — and for free. If you want to simper modestly, "Yes, dear, I wrote it myself," we won't tell. Here's part of a poem created by YouChat:

Thou art my one and only dearest love,

My heart will love thee evermore and aye,

Thy beauty doth shine from thy heavens above,

Thy sunshine fills my life with light each day.

[Insert Name], thou art my one and only,

My love for thee will never end or cease.

RICHARD CHIN