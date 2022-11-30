A longtime felon received a 10-year prison term Wednesday for unleashing a string of threats last year to kill "all the judges, clerks and deputies" among other public employees in Hennepin County.

Peter R. Berry, 61, of Minneapolis, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in St. Paul after pleading guilty to interstate transmission of threats in connection with telephone calls he allegedly made over several days in late June to various county offices.

Berry also admitted to possessing firearms as a felon, based on allegations that he possessed two pistols and a rifle in the months leading up to when he allegedly called in his threats.

After his prison time elapses, Berry will be on court-ordered supervision for three years.

Berry's criminal history spans several decades and includes convictions in the metro area for burglary, drug possession, possession of burglary tools, making terroristic threats, violating restraining orders and making harassing phone calls.

While the Hennepin County Government Center is accessible at the street and skyway levels without screening, there are deputies posted there along with security personnel during business hours and at other times. Access to the courthouse and its offices requires passing through staffed metal detectors.

According to the indictment against Berry and other court documents:

A warrant was issued on June 24, 2021, for Berry's arrest after he failed to appear for a court hearing stemming from his arrest the previous summer, when he was living in an RV on a Minneapolis street and in possession of a handgun, ammunition, other people's credit cards and dozens of oxycodone pills.

Berry called a Hennepin County Community Corrections employee inquiring about his court appearance and threatened to "shoot up the place. … What are you going to do, come down to Florida and get me?"

The next day he called a Hennepin County Service Center employee who informed him of the active arrest warrant. Berry replied that he was going to "come down and kill everybody, all the judges, clerks and deputies."

On June 29, 2021, Berry left a voice message for a county public defender and expressed dissatisfaction with the representation he received in his criminal case. "You are going to be disbarred," he said. "I want accountability and transparency or people are going to die. Don't worry … I know where you live."

Berry was arrested the next day in Indiana, where he had with him a handgun, a semiautomatic rifle and ammunition for both weapons.