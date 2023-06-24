Disappointed in the Timberwolves season, trades, and lack of a first-round pick in Thursday's draft?

Cheer up. Here are 10 reasons why the flailing, rumor-plagued, salary-cap stricken Wolves are better off today than they were a year ago:

D-Lo is D-Parted: Last year, the Wolves had to pretend that they were happy to have D'Angelo Russell, whom they benched during a playoff elimination game. Then they traded him and watched the Lakers bench him during a playoff series.

Conley fits: There are valid concerns about Mike Conley, the point guard who replaced Russell. He will turn 36 in October and has played a lot of end-to-end basketball. But he's a better fit for this roster and particularly for center Rudy Gobert, who played much better with Conley than he did with Russell. Conley also provides the kind of veteran leadership this roster needs.