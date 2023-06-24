Disappointed in the Timberwolves season, trades, and lack of a first-round pick in Thursday's draft?
Cheer up. Here are 10 reasons why the flailing, rumor-plagued, salary-cap stricken Wolves are better off today than they were a year ago:
D-Lo is D-Parted: Last year, the Wolves had to pretend that they were happy to have D'Angelo Russell, whom they benched during a playoff elimination game. Then they traded him and watched the Lakers bench him during a playoff series.
Conley fits: There are valid concerns about Mike Conley, the point guard who replaced Russell. He will turn 36 in October and has played a lot of end-to-end basketball. But he's a better fit for this roster and particularly for center Rudy Gobert, who played much better with Conley than he did with Russell. Conley also provides the kind of veteran leadership this roster needs.
- Familiarity: Because the Gobert trade was so dramatic and expensive, few were willing to be patient with him, but he is spending his first full offseason with the Wolves and should be better acclimated to their systems. Wolves coach Chris Finch learned that trying to make Gobert a go-to offensive player is foolish. If Gobert simply defends and rebounds, he can still be a force. He did win the league's Defensive Player of the Year award three times, and was a dominant force in the Olympics. Those were not mirages.
- Health (?): Minnesota sports fans have learned not to assume good health or good luck, but let's pretend this roster will remain relatively healthy. Last year, while trying to acclimate an awkward player, the Wolves had Karl-Anthony Towns go through a severe illness that delayed his arrival at training camp, and then Towns missed most of the season because of an injury. A healthy Towns would make this team dangerous, and would elevate his trade value if the Wolves can't afford to keep him past this season.
- Gearing up: The Wolves' main problem in 2022-23 was their frequently pathetic performances against the worst teams in the league. Their potential was revealed by their performance against good teams. They had the fifth-best record against teams that finished the season at .500 or better 25-22. The team that finished fourth in that category was the champion Nuggets, at 29-18. All this year's Wolves need to do to get to 50-ish wins is play better against terrible teams.
- Nothing lost: Did the Wolves trade too much to the Jazz in exchange for Gobert? In terms of draft picks, probably. In terms of current talent, no. Had the Wolves stayed with the same roster and relied on the likes of Patrick Beverley, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley, they would have finished under .500. Instead, the Wolves built a better bench with Kyle Anderson, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Naz Reid and Taurean Prince, plus intriguing youngsters.
- Wolves peaked late: Before fatigue crept in, the Wolves dominated the Lakers for three quarters in a play-in game. Then, over the last three games of their first-round playoff series, the Wolves played the Nuggets better than any other playoff opponent.
- The "other" Connelly: Basketball boss Tim Connelly has gotten shredded in Minnesota for making the Gobert trade, which is fair. He and his team have to justify that decision with their play this season. Let's not forget that he built the Nuggets team that just dominated the NBA playoffs and won the title, and he did so by slowly building with coach Mike Malone, star Nikola Jokic and point guard Jamal Murray, and by surrounding them with ideal role players.
- What have you got to lose? There is something cute about Wolves fans demanding that Connelly immediately produce a playoff run. The Wolves have made one playoff run in their entire history. This team has made the playoffs two years in a row and is almost a lock to make it three next season. This is as well as the Wolves have performed in consecutive years without Kevin Garnett on the roster. Gobert isn't Garnett. He's also not Paul Grant.
- Great Ant: Last year the Wolves hoped Anthony Edwards would become a star. Now they know he's capable of being one. That might have been the most important development last year, even if news developments obscured it.