A Wright County man received a jail term of nearly 10 months on Wednesday for making a phone call as he drove in front of an SUV southwest of St. Cloud and causing a collision that killed the other motorist.

Robert D. Neumiller, 46, of Albertville, was sentenced by Stearns County District Judge Heidi Schultz after she convicted him in November of criminal vehicular homicide and careless driving in connection with the collision on July 12, 2019, at Interstate 94 and Hwy. 23, that killed Arlene Van Beck, 82, of Cold Spring, Minn.

Neumiller will serve his 297-day sentence 99 days at a time spread over three years, said defense attorney Barry Edwards. The first segment begins July 12, four years to the day since the crash, Edwards said. He said he intends to appeal the conviction.

Edwards submitted a motion with the court last week for Neumiller to be spared jail time and instead be put on probation for three years, pointing to his client's lack of a criminal record and calling the offense "a product of a momentary distraction."

The attorney added, "Everybody gets distracted when driving whether by conversation of passengers, changing a radio station, spilling a drink, or any of the myriad things people do routinely while driving."

According to the criminal complaint:

Neumiller had stopped his SUV on an exit ramp from westbound I-94 to Hwy 23. He then entered the intersection and was struck broadside by Van Beck's SUV as she headed northeast on Hwy. 23.

A State Patrol investigation determined that Neumiller's "phone records showed that [he] was placing an outgoing call at the same moment he was entering Hwy. 23," the complaint read.

In a telephone interview with the Star Tribune soon after the charges were filed, Neumiller said he began moving when a semitrailer truck and a pickup truck ahead of him did, and "I don't remember anything else after that."