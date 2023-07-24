Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

One person on a motorcycle was killed and another injured in a collision with a car in Minneapolis late Saturday night, officials said Sunday.

The crash occurred about 10:45 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 94 at Franklin Avenue, the State Patrol said.

A Harley Davidson was heading east on I-94 and struck a car from behind, the patrol said.

Both people on the motorcycle were thrown to the pavement, and one of them died at the scene, according to the patrol. That person's identity has yet to be released.

Jerry Lynn Phillips, 53, of St. Paul, also was on the motorcycle and was taken to HCMC with critical injuries, the patrol said.

The patrol has not disclosed any information about who was in the car.