One of two motorcyclists who crashed while riding together in central Minnesota has died while the other survived his injuries, officials said Monday.

The incident occurred about 2:15 p.m. Sunday about 1 1⁄ 2 miles south of Melrose, the Stearns County Sheriff's Office said.

The Sheriff's Office identified Aaron Schlingmann, 43, of Janesville, Minn., was taken by emergency responders to Melrose Hospital and died there. Erik Buckley 45, of Owatonna, was treated at the same hospital for noncritical injuries. Neither man was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, the Sheriff's Office said.

The motorcyclists were heading south on County Road 13, south of 360th Street, and went off the road where it curves, according to the Sheriff's Office.