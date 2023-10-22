Just after 8 p.m. on Saturday night in rural St. Louis County, a motorist who had been drinking and was not wearing his seatbelt collided his Chevrolet Impala into the rear of a Dodge Ram pickup. The truck had stopped due to backed-up traffic on a stretch of Highway 169 north of Virginia, Minn.

One of the passengers in the Impala — 61-year-old Cathy Marjorie Johnson, from Tower, Minn. — was killed. Two other passengers, including a 45-year-old Tower woman and the driver, 38-year-old David Kevin Medicine of Virginia, Minn., were treated at Essentia Health-Virginia for non-life-threatening injuries.

The two individuals in the Dodge pickup, a 56-year-old Ely man and a 58-year-old Embarrass man, were also treated at Essentia in Virginia for non-life-threatening injuries.

Medicine, according to the State Patrol, had been drinking alcohol and was not wearing his seatbelt. A 14-year-old passenger in the Impala was not injured.

The St. Louis County Sheriff, Tower EMS, Virginia Fire and EMS, and Britt Fire all responded to the crash. The road conditions were listed as "wet."