Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

DULUTH - The 64-year-old worker who seemingly fell about 50 feet to his death from a ship at Superior, Wis.-based Fraser Shipyard on Monday morning has been identified as Randall Charles Mulvaney.

The investigation will remain open pending the results of the autopsy, according to local authorities who said they do not suspect foul play.

Mulvaney, of Watertown, Wis., seemed to be standing on the deck of a ship as he tried to secure a tarp around a railing and fell through an open section, according to a news release from the Superior Police Department.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration will continue its investigation into the incident.