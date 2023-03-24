Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A worker making repairs to his road grader in southeastern Minnesota was struck by the piece of equipment and killed, officials said.

The incident occurred at about 10:50 a.m. Thursday west of Millville at County Road 72 and 330th Avenue, the Wabasha County Sheriff's Office said.

A caller to 911 alerted the Sheriff's Office, and deputies arrived at the scene about 25 miles northeast of Rochester to find the worker dead, the Sheriff's Office said.

Officials identified the man as 61-year-old Robert A. Staub of Mazeppa, Minn.

"It appears he stopped to make repairs when he was struck by the vehicle," a Sheriff's Office statement read. The statement did not say how the equipment moved without Staub operating it.

Staub was working for Roberson Lime & Rock of nearby Zumbro Falls at the time of the incident, said Bonnie Roberson, a part-owner of the company.

"He was really a great co-worker & friend to all," Roberson wrote on Facebook.