It was simply a matter of which side would give in first. And by how much.

Woodbury, leaning its big and brawny defensive front, held Forest Lake's battering-ram running attack mostly in check and scored two touchdowns in the final 15 minutes Friday to come away with a 17-14 victory over the host Rangers.

"That's what this game was about," said Woodbury coach Andy Hill. "They averaged 297 rushing yards a game, we only give up 37. Something had to give."

Giving was, indeed, the word of the game. Gifts came in the form of turnovers, mistakes and missed opportunities.

Forest Lake (3-3) took the lead in the first quarter when quarterback Cole Gerrell, back under center after missing most of two games because of an injury, hit Mark Rendl in the flat for a 13-yard touchdown and a 7-0 advantage.

Woodbury (4-2) stalled the first two times it had the ball but still managed to get on the scoreboard after Forest Lake muffed a punt at its own 27. Six plays later, Eddie Puglisi made a 29-yard field goal, cutting the margin to four, 7-3.

That's how the game stood until late in the third quarter as both defenses asserted themselves.

Woodbury couldn't move the ball consistently, often going backward, while Forest Lake had trouble holding on to it. The Rangers turned the ball over four times, including once on the very next play after their defense had made an interception.

"You gotta hold on to the football," said Forest Lake coach Brad Beeskow. "It's an old cliche in football, but the turnover margin matters. The team that turns it over more loses."

Woodbury finally took advantage late in the third quarter, capitalizing on a fumble and taking the lead on George Bjellos' 9-yard slant pass to Liam Frommelt for a 10-7 lead with 34 second left in the third quarter.

"We had to punch it in there. Just had to," Hill said.

The Royals scored again when Isaiah Tisdle scooted around right end for a 5-yard touchdown with 2:24 left. Forest Lake managed a late score on a 5-yard reception by Sam Cordie with 1:18 left, but they never got the ball back.

"This was a measuring stick for us," Hill said. "To see how we respond against tough teams."