A woman with limited mobility died in a midday house fire in Maple Grove, officials said.

The blaze broke out at about 1 p.m. Wednesday at the house in the 10100 block of Nathan Lane, fire officials said.

First arriving emergency responders and police officers reported that the "house was well involved with significant fire upon their arrival," a statement from the Fire Department read. The heavy heat, smoke and flames prevented responders from attempting rescue efforts, the statement continued.

One person inside was "unable to move themselves to safety outside, due to mobility issues" and did not survive, according to the statement. The identity of the woman who died has yet to be released.

Investigators have yet to give a preliminary indication for how the fire started.