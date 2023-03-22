Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A woman is dead and a suspect is in custody following a stabbing on St. Paul's East Side Tuesday night.

Police said they went to a residence on the 1000 block of E. Maryland Avenue about 9 p.m. and found a woman identified as Corrina Woodhull, 41, with stab wounds to her upper body.

Paramedics took her to Regions Hospital where she died, police spokesman Mike Ernster said.

Her death is the eighth homicide in St. Paul this year.

Several witnesses who were at the residence in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood held a male suspect until police arrived, who made the arrest, Ernster said. The 40-year-old man is in the Ramsey County jail awaiting charges. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Homicide investigators are working to determine what led to the stabbing, he said.