A woman was stabbed and found dead earlier this week in a north Minneapolis home, officials said Thursday night.

LaTiffany A. Lessley, 37, of Minneapolis, suffered multiple stab wounds, and her body was located by police about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday in a residence in the 700 block of N. Thomas Avenue, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office and the Minneapolis Police Department said.

The Medical Examiner's Office ruled her death a homicide.

No arrests have been announced as of Thursday night, police said.

What authorities have left unclear is when and where the stabbing occurred.

"I believe those details will come as the investigation continues," said MPD spokesman Howie Padilla.

Anyone with information about this case can call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted at CrimeStoppersMN.org. Information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a reward.

There have been 69 homicides in the city so far this year. At the same time in 2021, there were 79 homicides.