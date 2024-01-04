Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A 36-year-old woman is critically injured after an apparent stray bullet flew through her north Minneapolis apartment window Wednesday night.

Officers responded just before 7 p.m. to reports of a shooting in the 900 block of Oliver Avenue N., according to a police news release.

They found the woman with a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound, police said. She was transported to HCMC by emergency medical responders.

Early investigation work indicates that someone fired a gun out of a vehicle in the alley behind her apartment building, striking the woman inside, according to the release.

Police have received no information so far suggesting this was a targeted shooting, a department spokesperson said.

There have been no arrests, and Minneapolis police continue to investigate the case.

Star Tribune staff writer Liz Sawyer contributed to this report.